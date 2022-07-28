Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’s Kiran Karmarkar, Achint Kaur & Others Share Their Excitement Over The Show’s Re-Run

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii has been one of the most successful shows in the history of Indian television. The cult show ran for 8 years and was enjoyed by fans in a big way, whilst consistently remaining in the top 5 list of TV ratings. Actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmakar, Ali Asgar, and Shweta Kavatra became household names and are still appreciated for their roles even today.

To recall, the Ekta Kapoor show narrates the story of a Marwari joint family where Parvati is the ideal daughter-in-law of the Agarwal family and Om is the ideal son. While the show deals with the daily affairs and petty issues of the household, the show teaches that sometimes we must stand up against our loved ones in order to do the morally right thing.

Now, the show is all set to return to the small screen. Star Plus will be airing the re-runs every afternoon at 3.30 pm. Many Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actors have shared their feelings about the show's return.



Kiran Karmarkar aka Om Agarwal said, "It is great to know that everyone still remembers the show and it's back on national television after 14 years. There has been no other place where people could watch the show, but now they will be able to watch it all from the beginning. It has become a part of my identity now, as people recognise me as 'Om' from 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'."

Achint Kaur shared her fond memories from the sets and said, "'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' is a set full of fond memories and beautiful people. An ensemble of brilliant and receptive actors. I had lots of fun working with Sakshi. I still remember how we used to play with the scenes and truly enjoy ourselves. It was one of those rare sets where we were given liberty to experiment and that was simply brilliant.”

She went on to add, “One of the things I will always remember is having lunch together as a team. It was like we were back in school sharing our tiffins and having conversations. What a positive space with smiling faces. Thrilled to know that we are back again and hoping we resonate with the present times."

Rinku Karmarkar also shared her excitement about the return of the show and said that her show, which she did 14 years ago, is back for her old audience and new ones to watch. The actress said that it is an amazing feeling and the show being on-air is a jewel added to the Star Plus family.