Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Good News For MaNan Fans! Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor Begin Shooting

One of the biggest cult shows loved and adored by youths Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is back with the fourth season. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, who became the popular names with Manik and Nandani with the show, will be reprising their roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. The actors took to social media to announce the same. Finally, #MaNan fans across the country have a reason to celebrate as their most loved on screen Jodi has started shooting for the show.

Parth shared a picture on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "So.....it's finally happening! 😋 Country's Most Popular Youth Show is Backkkk ❤️😎 Get ready for a crazy season of love,passion,betrayal and ofcourse friendship 😎--Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Season 4 !!!!!!! Yesssss we are back ❤️🕺😎."

Niti too shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Just couldn't keep it to myself anymore, so here you go! 😋."

Alongside its original star cast, the upcoming season also boasts of some new faces as it marks a new chapter of Manik and Nandini's life with the theme of 'Stars, Fireflies and Glassy Dreams.' Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur and Palash Tiwari make their entry in the show while Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar, among others, will be seen reviving their characters in KYY 4.

The main focus of the show will continue to remain on the modern-day fairy tale love story of MaNan. The show will revolve around the journey of Manik and Nandini beyond their promise of 'Hamesha forever' to each other. Also, How the couple navigates both internal and external fights to keep their romance afloat will form the crux of this season's story.

About the show, Parth Samthaan said, "It's rare for any show to stay relevant for years, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has managed to do so for over a decade now! The show enjoys a cult fan-following across the country, so we really had to bring our A-game to make sure we live up to the fans' expectations. I hope the audience showers this season with immense love, just like its previous seasons!"

Niti said "I have been part of the show since the beginning and the amount of love that we have received for #MaNan and Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is beyond imaginable. I just feel lucky to be a part of a franchise which is loved by the youth. With the fourth season comes an added responsibility to live up to the expectations of the fans. I hope the audiences love our show and continue to shower the love upon us."

