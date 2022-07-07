Kajal Pisal Quits Sirf Tum To Appear As Wild Card Participant In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in a negative role in Sirf Tum, is reportedly planning to quit the popular show. According to various media reports, the actress has been approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to join the reality show as a wild card contestant. It must be noted that Kajal has been playing the role of Asha Saxena Oberoi in Sirf Tum since November 2021.

A source close to the development told TOI, "Kajal is the antagonist and thus an important part of the narrative. The ongoing track focuses on how Kajal marries Nimai Bali, who is the male lead Vivian Dsena’s father and is wreaking havoc in the life of the lead couple -- Ranveer (Vivian Dsena) and Suhani (Eisha Singh). We are still deciding the future of the character. She will be wrapping up her shoot next week. Though she hasn’t given us a reason, we have heard that she has quit Sirf Tum to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi."

The highly awaited 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on July 2 on Colors TV. The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show features Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Aneri Vajani, Tushar Kalia, Kanika Mann and Chetna Pande as the contestants. The premiere episode of the popular show received a positive reception from the viewers. The first week also witnessed Erika Packard getting eliminated from the series.

On the professional front, Kajal first rose to fame for playing the role of Ishika Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actress has also been a part of many popular shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Udaan and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya to name a few.