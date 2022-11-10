TMKOC: Kajal Pisal Reveals She Auditioned For Dayaben's Role But It Didn’t Work Out; Is Seeking New Work Now

A few months ago, it was widely reported that Kajal Pisal, was roped in to play Dayaben's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the makers of the popular sitcom refuted the news. It must be noted that Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben and ever since she quit the show, the makers have not yet found her replacement.

Now, Kajal has revealed that she had indeed auditioned for the role, but it did not work out. The actress opened up about it in an interview with TOI and said, "Yes I had auditioned for the role in August. I did not want to speak about it because I had only gone for an audition. Nothing had worked out. I waited to hear from them for a long time, but when I did not receive any call from them, I realized that I hadn't worked out.

She further stated that some casting directors are still under the impression that she will be playing Dayaben. However, Pisal set the record straight by adding that she is ready for new work opportunities. “Some production houses and casting directors are under the impression that I will be playing Dayaben in the future, so they don't approach me for work. I realized this when a couple of them called and first asked me if I had signed up for Taarak Mehta. I want to clarify to all that I haven't been approached by the makers of Taarak Mehta for the role after the auditions so I am available to take up a new shows."

For the unversed, Kajal has been part of several TV shows in the past such as Kuchh Is Tara, Ek Hazaaron Me Meri Behna Hai, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Udaan, and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya among others. The actress was last seen on the small screen in the role of Asha Saxena Oberoi on Colors TV’s Sirf Tum.