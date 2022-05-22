Kamya Panjabi Claps Back At Sangita Ghosh For Misconstruing Her Comments Over Swaran Ghar’s Dupatta Scene

Recently, a scene from Sangita Ghosh’s show, Swarna Ghar went viral on social media and was criticised for the lack of logic. Kamya Panjabi had also reacted to the infamous dupatta scene and had tweeted, “This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to films and web.”

This had resulted in Sangita clapping back at Kamya for her comment over the scene, saying Dang is questioning the standing of TV while working on the small screen. Now, Panjabi has reacted to it by saying Ghosh needs to introspect.

It must be noted that Sangita took the criticism in her stride but was offended by Dang’s statement, and responded, “What a shame the person who works in the industry himself is saying such a thing. The one who works for TV, considers TV less than OTT and films, what should I say?”

Now Kamya has reacted to the same and has said that Ghosh has misconstrued her words. The actress told HT, “Who is saying TV is small… But look at the content being shown on TV. I am not degrading any actor or television, but just stating the fact that it is because of such type of content, people working in films and OTT don’t want to hire TV actors. It is because of them that TV actors take break to put a gap between their stint on the small screen, to explore other avenues.”

She went on to add, “Sangita needs some classes to understand what I wrote, and actually get the meaning… Mazaak toh unka duniya uda rahi hai. I picked up a serious topic with the hope that the content will change once we see what we are trying to sell to the audience. In fact, Sangita is the one who had left TV almost seven or eight years back when she was at the peak of her career. She had left TV to do a film.”

Kamya then went on to wonder why Ghosh didn’t question the scene when it came to her, or discussed with the makers for improvisations. In fact, Panjabi expressed her shock that a “senior actor” such as Ghosh got involved in the scene in the first place, and wondered why she didn’t pose relevant questions.