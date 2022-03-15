Kamya Panjabi Gets Emotional As She Remembers Her Late Friend Pratyusha Banerjee; See Post

Kamya Panjabi, who is quite active on social media, recently got emotional as she is missing her late friend and actress Pratyusha Banerjee. She shared a throwback dance video on her Instagram profile and penned a heart-warming caption to the post.

Pratyusha Banerjee captioned the video as, "Yaadein... life is so short, unpredictable... gussa, shikayatein sab yahin reh jaani hai bas yaadein yaad aani hai..." (sic)

In the above video, Pratyusha Banerjee can be seen dancing effortlessly. She was indeed looking cute then. Actresses like Ridhima Tiwari and many others commented on her throwback video.

Let us tell you, Kamya Panjabi was very close to Pratyusha Banerjee. The duo met each other in the Bigg Boss 7 house and bonded really well. For the unversed, the Balika Vadhu star died by suicide in April 2016. Her untimely demise indeed left the entire TV industry heartbroken. Kamya is still fighting for justice after her best friend's death.

According to the postmortem report, the cause of Pratyusha's death was asphyxia. But her parents claimed that she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Talking about Pratyusha Banerjee, the actress had featured in Rakt Sambandh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu, Hum Hain Na, Sasural Simar Ka and so on.