Kanchi Singh Says Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai For Films Was Risky & Tough; Adds She Faced Rejections

Kanchi Singh, who became a household name with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed that leaving the show for films was risky and tough. She added that she did face rejections, but she was determined to pursue films. She also revealed that pandemic delayed things, but she is happy that it's happening now.

Kanchi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for films was a risk that I took. It was tough, I faced rejections but I was determined to pursue it. Now that I have finally got it, I feel relieved and happy. My parents have supported me through it all."

She revealed that she will be shooting for her Bollywood debut in Canada which will have Adhyayan Suman in the male lead role.

The actress said, "I am excited about my Bollywood debut. I have been working hard for that. The film shoot will take place in Canada. I will star opposite actor Adhyayan Suman. I have also done an OTT show and I think this is a great phase for actors with different mediums opening up."

It has to be recalled that Kanchi was dating her YRKKH co-star Rohan Mehra a few years ago. When asked about the same, she said that she doesn't want to talk about it and has moved on since then even though it wasn't easy. She added that she is happy for him and his life, but there's nothing more to say.

When asked if she is open to getting into a relationship now, Kanchi said that she wants to be single for now and is not interested in relationships. She concluded by saying that now she will directly declare her marriage whenever that has to happen in the future.