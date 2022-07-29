Kanika Mann Says She Had A Ball Of Time In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Actress Wants To Participate In Bigg Boss

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Just like every year, this year too, the celebrity contestants' line-up has been quite appealing. Also, every contestant in the show has been performing extremely well. One such contestants, who has managed to grab everyone's attention is Guddan Tumse Na Hopayega actress Kanika Mann.

Apart from her cute smile and amazing acting talent, the actress has been winning hearts of the viewers by performing the stunts brilliantly. Recently, Kanika spoke about her KKK 12 journey and expressed her wish to participate in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

As the viewers are aware, KKK 12 has celebrities who participated in Bigg Boss. Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik and Rajiv Adatia. It is also well-known fact that KKK 12 contestants wish to or are considered for Bigg Boss and vice-versa, given both the shows are from same channel. While talking to India-Forums, Kanika revealed that her KKK 12 contestants, who had participated in Bigg Boss, often spoke about their journey in the controversial reality show.Talking about her KKK 12 journey, she said, "Well, this (Khatron Ke Khiladi 12) is my first reality show and I had a ball of a time. The experience has been surreal."

She concluded by saying, "In this season, we had many contestants who have already been a part of Bigg Boss and they would often discuss about their journeys in the show. They often tell me that Khatron... is the best show to be on but Bigg Boss has its own roller-coaster ride and is surely an experience to cherish. If things materialize, I would like to be a part of Bigg Boss."