Kanika Mann Unwell; Gives A Miss To Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Press Conference

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most-awaited shows of the year. The show is all set to go on floors and celebrity contestants along with host Rohit Shetty will soon fly to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the show.

Recently, press conference of the show was held and the celebrity contestants appeared before media and even gave interviews. However, Kanika Mann was missing from the press conference.

As per ETimes TV report, Kanika gave a miss to KKK 12 press conference as she was terribly unwell. Apparently, she was unwell, but went on to shoot for her upcoming web show against doctor's advice, which took a toll on her health. It is being said that she is on liquids since past three days.

A source revealed to ETimes TV, "Kanika is only on liquids since three days and was still trying to manage her shoots for her upcoming web show. Even though she was unwell, she continued to balance her shoot until the morning of (May 25) but her health deteriorated, leaving her unable to function at work. Her team shared that workaholic nature became her enemy as she went on shooting against doctor's advice. She's taking rest right now so she can bounce back stronger for the action reality show."

A picture of the actress being put on saline and resting on bed is doing the rounds on social media.

We wish actress a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, the press conference of KKK 12 was attended by celebrity contestants- Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard, who made their stylish appearances.