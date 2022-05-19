Kapil Sharma Asks Ayushmann Khurrana If He Does Anubhav Sinha’s Films To 'Detox' After Romantic Roles; WATCH

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the team of Anek, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha and Andrea Kevichusa as special guests. The makers have now shared a sneak peek of the episode where we see host Kapil Sharma engaging in fun banter with the guests.

Kapil teased Anubhav on his body language and said, “Maine dekha hai jab film achi ban jati hai, Kamaal ka trailer hota hai, tab director ka confidence hi alag hota hai.” The comedian also copied Sinha’s posture which makes everyone laugh in the audience. Kapil further stated that the filmmaker always gives serious roles to Ayushmann as he first made the actor a police officer and now an undercover agent.

Kapil said, “Anubhav sir ke sath jab bhi Ayushmann jab bhi film karte hain to serious role, serious mudda. Pehle inko police wala banaya, ab inko undercover agent bana diya hai. Hum kya samjhein jab romantic roles ka overdose ho jata hai tab ye aapke paas detox ke liye aate hain?” This left Ayushmann and everyone in splits over the comment.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Iss weekend hasi ke punch phootne waale hain ek se badhkar ek, kyunki aapke weekend ko behtareen karne aa rahi hai team #Anek! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

The promo also had Krushna Abhishek dressed as Jackie Shroff and he read the palm of Ayushmann and told him about his movies doing well. Take a look!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa’s Anek is set in North East India, and focuses on an undercover cop who wants to restore peace in the Northeastern region of India. The Anubhav Sinha directorial is all set to hit the silver screens on 27th May 2022.