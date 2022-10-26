Kapil Sharma Can’t Take His Eyes Off From Wife Ginni Chatrath As They Twin For Diwali; PICS

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular television celebrities who has successfully carved a niche for himself with his talent and comic timings. His humour quotient has made him a household name and his show The Kapil Sharma Show has been winning hearts. Interestingly, Kapil is also known for his social media activities and is often seen sharing adorable pics with his family. And as the social media is abuzz with Diwali pics these days, the comedy king also shared pics with his wife Ginni Chatrath from their Diwali celebrations.

In the pics, Kapil and Ginni were seen twinning in peach coloured outfits. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor was seen dressed in a peach kurta which was paired with a white salwar style pyjama. On the other hand, Ginni was a sight to behold in her peach suit which had embroidery around the neck and cuff sleeves. She paired it with a matching dupatta with embroidered borders. Ginni had completed the look with a high bun and her bangs elevated the look. The first pic had Kapil and Ginni hugging each other while having a hearty laugh. The other pic had the comedy king finding it hard to take his eyes off his ladylove. Kapil captioned the image as, "Wish you and your family a very happy Diwali. #love #lights #happiness #festival #happydiwali #gratitude".

Take a look at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's pics:

For the uninitiated, Kapil Sharm and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018, after dating each other for a while. They are proud parents of daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.