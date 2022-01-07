Kapil Sharma's Colleague Teerthanand Rao Tries To Take His Life By Consuming Poison

Kapil Sharma's colleague Teerthanand Rao tried to take his life by consuming poison on December 27. As per TOI report, the comedian was flustered with the whole pandemic situation and was facing severe financial problems.

The report suggested that his neighbours learned about his situation and rushed him to the hospital.

According to the report, Teerthanand told a news channel that he is going through a financial condition due to the pandemic and is in a major debt. It is being said that his family has abandoned him, and hence, he had no desire to live anymore, which made him take the extreme step.

He revealed that his mother and brother live in the same complex as him, but do no visit him. He said that even after returning from the hospital, he is staying alone. He added that his wife is remarried and daughter too is married.

About his association with Kapil Sharma, Teerthanand said that Kapil had approached him for work during his rivalry with Sunil Grover, but he couldn't take it up as he was busy with a Gujarati film. He is now planning to ask for work from Kapil after his recovery.

Meanwhile, apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil will be making his OTT debut with stand-up special on Netflix Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. The comedian had shared an announcement video and also revealed a glimpse of the show, in which he had made fun of his 'drunk tweet'.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM