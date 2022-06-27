Kapil Sharma Gets Emotional While Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala In Vancouver; Watch Video

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is currently in Vancouver with his The Kapil Sharma Show team for their US and Canada tour. The team is having a blast in the western countries, all thanks to their worldwide popularity. Recently, Kapil shared a bunch of pictures from his show in Vancouver on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Thank you Vancouver for all the love n warmth ❤️ you guys r as beautiful as your city #vancouver #kapilsharmalive2022 #beautifulbritishcolumbia #canada @tksshowofficial."

Kapil Sharma's show turned out to be a memorable one for all the spectators as he paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed a month ago in Punjab. Kapil sang Sidhu Moose Wala's song on stage and he got emotional while singing. The video of Kapil's tribute to Sidhu went viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising the comedian as many people think that he is exactly sounding like the late Punjabi singer.

Let us tell you, Sidhu Moose Wala's last song 'SYL (Satluj-Yamuna Link)' was recently released on YouTube. However, it has been removed from the platform with a message which read as, "This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

Talking about Sidhu Moose Wala's death, the singer was shot by assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security was downgraded. According to reports, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has taken responsibility for Moose Wala's murder. The cops are still investigating the matter.