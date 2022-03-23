Kapil Sharma Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Said He's Trying To 'Butter' Bhagwant Mann

Kapil Sharma recently took to his Twitter account to praise the new Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann. However, the comedian’s recent tweet has earned him some trolling on social media. This was followed by Kapil responding to one of the trolls with a witty response which was appreciated by his fans.

It must be noted that Bhagwant Mann, who recently took oath as the Punjab CM, was an actor and comedian like Kapil before joining politics. In fact, the two first came in the limelight after featuring in different seasons of the same TV show - The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Meanwhile, Sharma had quote tweeted a tweet of the Punjab CM where he spoke about launching an anti-corruption helpline. Kapil shared this tweet and wrote, "So proud of you paji (brother)" followed by the hug, heart, and applause emojis at the end.

As soon as the comedian shared the post, a social media user implied that Kapil was praising the new Punjab CM for some personal gain. The troll wrote in Hindi, "Are you also buttering him up for a Rajya Sabha seat like Harbhajan." For the unversed, cricketer Harbhajan Singh was recently announced as one of the state's representative to the Rajya Sabha by the Punjab government.

Kapil responded to the aforementioned jibe with a befitting reply. The comedian shared the original tweet and wrote back in Hindi, "Not at all Mittal sir (the social media user's name), my small dream is that the country should progress (folded hands emoji). If you want, I can ask for a job for you."

On the professional front, Kapil is currently busy hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor is also shooting in Odisha for his upcoming film with Nandita Das. He even recently posted a picture from his visit to the Konark Sun Temple, which is 35 kilometres from Puri.