Kapil Sharma Had A Grand Birthday Celebration With Wife Ginni Chatrath, Kids & His Friends In Himachal Pradesh

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday last night (April 2) with his friends and family in Himachal Pradesh. The comedian rang in his big in the hills with a grand birthday bash. He was accompanied by his wife Ginni Chatrath, kids Anayra and Trishaan along with his mother.

Kapil’s family can be seen enjoying the musical night whilst Sharma was also seen having a gala time singing and dancing with his close friends. Singer Jassi took to his social media account to post several pics. In the sneak peek, Kapil enthralled everyone with their singing sessions.

Singer Teji Bajwa also shared a video from party with the following note: “Happy Birthday to the Laughter King @kapilsharma paji. It was an honour to perform on your special day… You are the most humble and talented person I’ve come across. Congratulations to you and your family… May god bless you with long life and good health. Special thanks to @jassijasbir paji and @yasir_hussain_singer bro for lightening up the night. #Karindaytheband.” Take a look!

In the video, we see the entire place beautifully decorated with a neon 'Happy Birthday’ signage. Kapil cut the cake while his kids were seen having fun at the musical soiree hosted for him. Several industry friends and celebrities from the entertainment industry also wished Kapil on his special day on social media.

On the professional front, Kapil was recently seen in a stand up special for Netflix. Besides hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian is also busy shooting for a film with Nandita Das in Bhubaneshwar. He has even announced a US-Canada Tour, which will unfold in the months of June and July this year.