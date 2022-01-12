Kapil Sharma Says Archana Puran Singh Played A Role In His Success: She Used To Appreciate Me So Much

Kapil Sharma recently opened up spoken actor Archana Puran Singh and the role she has played in his career. The actress, who appears as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, is often being razzed by Kapil on the show. The duo also makes guests and audiences laugh with their jabs at one another. Kapil, however, in a recent interview with The Man magazine, said that they share a casual and friendly relationship off-screen, which is how they are able to tease each other on the show.

The comedian said, “Archana ji has a role in making me a star, because she used to appreciate me so much in my days of competitions, and that’s what an artiste needs; it increases morale. There is no formality between us, we are friends, and that is how we can pull each other’s legs on stage." It must be noted that Kapil was also part of Comedy Circus, on which Archana was a judge.

Kapil also opened about all the stars and celebrities who have graced his show through the years. He thanked them and said, “Whoever’s fan I was, they all met me during the taping of my show, or at home. God is great, the very first time I met Bachchan Saab (Amitabh Bachchan) was during my shoot! Did you know who appeared in my first show (Comedy Nights with Kapil, in 2013)? Dharam paji (Dharmendra), who’s such a craze in Punjab. The stars and the big singers have met me with so much love, and have told me – 'I’m a big fan of yours!’ What can be greater than that."

On the professional front, Kapil will soon be seen in his first standup special for Netflix titled I'm Not Done Yet. It will premiere on January 28 on the streaming platform.