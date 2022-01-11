    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kapil Sharma On His Love Story With Ginni: Car She Owned Was More Expensive Than The Worth Of My Entire Family

      By
      |

      Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The couple has two kids-Anayara and Trishaan. Recently, a promo of his first ever stand up-special for Netflix, I'm Not Done Yet was released in which she asked his wife Ginni what made her choose 'scooter wala ladka', to which she gave a hilarious response.

      Recently, while talking to The Man magazine, Kapil shared his love story and revealed that initially Kapil thought his relationship with Ginni won't work as the car she owned was more expensive than the worth of his entire family.

      Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath

      Kapil was quoted by the magazine as saying, "Ginni was in a girls' college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money I would participate in theatre, and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she's become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant."

      The comedian revealed that it was Ginni, who first fell for Kapil, but the comedian had apprehensions because he felt that they might have a class difference.

      Kapil Sharma Asks Wife Ginni How She Fell For Him In His Standup Special, Her Reply Will Leave You In SplitsKapil Sharma Asks Wife Ginni How She Fell For Him In His Standup Special, Her Reply Will Leave You In Splits

      Kapil Sharma's First Stand-Up Special 'I'm Not Done Yet' To Premiere On Netflix on THIS Date; MUST WATCH PromoKapil Sharma's First Stand-Up Special 'I'm Not Done Yet' To Premiere On Netflix on THIS Date; MUST WATCH Promo

      He added, "Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more that what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn't be possible between us."

      Comments
      Read more about: kapil sharma ginni chatrath
      Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 18:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 11, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X