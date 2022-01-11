Kapil Sharma On His Love Story With Ginni: Car She Owned Was More Expensive Than The Worth Of My Entire Family

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The couple has two kids-Anayara and Trishaan. Recently, a promo of his first ever stand up-special for Netflix, I'm Not Done Yet was released in which she asked his wife Ginni what made her choose 'scooter wala ladka', to which she gave a hilarious response.

Recently, while talking to The Man magazine, Kapil shared his love story and revealed that initially Kapil thought his relationship with Ginni won't work as the car she owned was more expensive than the worth of his entire family.



Kapil was quoted by the magazine as saying, "Ginni was in a girls' college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money I would participate in theatre, and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she's become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant."

The comedian revealed that it was Ginni, who first fell for Kapil, but the comedian had apprehensions because he felt that they might have a class difference.

He added, "Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more that what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn't be possible between us."