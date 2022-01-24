Kapil Sharma Opens Up About The One Thing He Loves More Than Comedy

Kapil Sharma recently opened up about one thing he loves more than comedy and that is his wife Ginni Chatrath. The star comedian, who is gearing up for his Netflix special, spilled the beans on how he met the love of his life and what brought the two together.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2019 while their second baby was born last year. In a candid conversation with IANS, Kapil talked about his romantic tale with Ginni and revealed why he initially felt it won't work out between them.

The actor shared, "Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money (I was doing my PG Diploma in commercial arts and I was in need of pocket money). I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright.”

He went on to add, "She was good at histrionics and skits and so I made her my assistant. Also, she hailed from a well-to-do family. I remember she would come in an expensive car every day to college and I would ride my scooter. She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai (I always doubted because of our differences).”

Kapil further stated that one of his friends even told that Ginni likes him but he didn't take it seriously. Sharma said that he never thought anything would be possible between the two of them. But God was very kind and he is lucky that he got married to her. Kapil then shared that Ginni has always been very supportive of him.

"I remember, when I was going through a rough patch and I decided to set things right in my life, marrying her was the first thing I did right after. Today, I'm lucky to have been blessed with two amazing kids," he said.