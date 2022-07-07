Kapil Sharma's New York Show’s New Dates To Be Announced In Two Weeks; Promoter Cites Management Decision

It was recently reported that Kapil Sharma's shows in New York had been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. The local promoter of the shows, Sam Singh has now told ETimes TV that it was the decision of the management and the new dates will be announced very soon.



Singh told the portal, "It’s our management's decision to postpone the shows. We will announce the new dates very soon, probably in 2 weeks. There are so many fake rumours in the market that it needs to be cleared." He went on to add, "We will provide our audience the best shows we can."

It must be noted that Sam had first announced the rescheduling news on social media with a statement that read, "The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022 will be postponed to a yet to be determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase."

For the uninitiated, Kapil and his teammates kick-started their US-Canada tour after wrapping The Kapil Sharma Show last month. Sharma and his team wowed the audiences by putting up spectacular shows in cities such as Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton.

Kapil, who is still in Canada, is expected to return to Mumbai soon. The popular comedian will reportedly shoot for the next season and then go to Australia for his shows. He might later also go to the US as well for the pending shows.