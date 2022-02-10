Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Pictures With His Daughter; Says, ‘The Cutest Pout I Have Ever Seen’

Kapil Sharma recently took to his social media account to share a series of pictures with his daughter Anayra. In the adorable photos, we see the popular comedian holding his daughter in his arm as he clicks pictures with her. The little munchkin is seen pouting like her dad and she just nails it with her cuteness.

As soon as Kapil shared the post, his fans and friends from the industry and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their adorable expressions. Sharma had shared the post with the following caption: “The cutest pout I have ever seen #anayra” Check out the post below:

A few days back, Kapil had also posted adorable pictures from his son’s Trishan’s birthday shoot. The comedian and his family were seen having a gala time whilst enjoying the party and posing for the camera with happy faces. Take a look!

Kapil Sharma is married to Ginni Chatrath and is father of two kids, a daughter and a son. The actor is very attached to his kids and often shares their pictures on his social media accounts. On the professional front, Kapil is currently busy hosting his highly successful show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He recently also made his OTT debut with the stand-up comedy special Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet on Netflix.

Kapil and his wife were recently also stopped attending the screening of Gehraiyaan. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi at the film’s premiere on Wednesday. Take a look!

Talking about his and Ginni's love story, Kapil had shared recently shared, "Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college me thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha. She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai. One of my friends told me that Ginni likes me but I didn't take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I'm lucky that I got married to her.”