Kapil Sharma Shares Post For Bhagwant Mann After Election Win, Says That He Has Won The Heart Of Punjab

Kapil Sharma took to his social media account to congratulate Bhagwant Mann after the Aam Aadmi Party's big win in Punjab. Mann is a former comic and soon-to-be chief minister of Punjab. Sharma congratulated him by sharing a photo of himself and his wife Ginni Chatrath as newlyweds with Mr Mann posing with them.

Kapil accompanied the picture with a caption that said, "History remembers those who create history. Many congratulations to Bhagwant Mann paji for his historic victory. You not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab. I pray to God that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights. Big hug, lots of love and respect." Check out the post below:

Bhagwant Mann is the chief minister-designate of the Aam Aadmi Party which swept the Punjab elections in yesterday's results (winning 92 out of 117 seats). Mann, who contested from Dhuri, is all set to take his oath as CM in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village. He has made it very clear that he won’t be abiding by the VIP culture in his victory speech yesterday. Bhagwant also added that no government office in the state will have a photo of the chief minister.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Judged Bhagwant Mann In Comedy Show Back In 2006, Latter Is All Set To Become Punjab's CM

TKSS: Archana Puran Singh Calls Kapil Sharma 'Dacoit’ For Looting Sony TV, Here's How The Comedian Reacted

It must be noted that prior to entering politics in 2011, Mann had appeared on the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, won the third season of the comedy show. Mr Mann was a hugely successful comedian during his television stint which he happened to commence in a show with his comedy partner and Punjabi actor Rana Ranbir.

Kapil Sharma, who tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in 2018, also trended on Twitter after the election result as he too hails from Punjab. Even Archana Puran Singh, who appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, trended on the microblogging site after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s election defeat.