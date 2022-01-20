Kapil Sharma Speaks About His Initial Struggle, Says ‘Mumbai Gives Scooterwalas Like Me An Opportunity’

Ahead of his comedy special’s premiere on Netflix, Kapil Sharma spoke at length about his initial struggle in Mumbai. The actor opened up about all kinds of career options he explored before landing his feet in comedy.

In a candid conversation with IANS, the comedian shared, “I had no plan as such. People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya (I first tried in BSF and then army), my father and uncles were part of the police force. But Papa kaafi musicians ko jante the and ended up introducing me to them (my father knew many musicians and ended up introducing me to them.) He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life."



Kapil also recalled his first time in Mumbai and said that he had visited the city with his friends. He further shared, “We would roam around Juhu Beach looking out for directors as if they had nothing better to do in life. From then to now - things have changed so much. That's Mumbai, that's what it does. It gives scooterwalas like me an opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people."

Kapil went down memory lane and remembered that when he was very new in Mumbai, he was unaware of what was coming his way, making his way through the bustling streets of Mumbai, only dreaming of being where he is now.

The star comedian’s stand up special titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet will premiere on January 28 on Netflix. Meanwhile, producer Mahaveer Jain has announced a delightful film on the life of the comedy king titled Funkaar. Kapil’s biopic will be helmed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.