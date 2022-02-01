    For Quick Alerts
      Kapil Sharma Wishes Son Trishaan On His Birthday With Heartfelt Post, Says ‘Thanks For Coming In Our Life'

      Kapil Sharma took to his social media account on Tuesday to share a heartfelt post on the first birthday of his son Trishaan Sharma. The actor-comedian shared an adorable photo of the little munchkin whilst seeking blessings for him from his fans and followers.

      Kapil wrote in his caption, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings. Happy bday my son. Thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful. God bless. #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan.” Check out the post below:

      As soon as the comedian shared the post, several celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Bharti Singh and Harbhajan Singh flooded the comments section with wishes for Trishaan. Neeti Mohan wrote, “Happy birthday Trishaan cutie! May God bless you” while Sophie Choudry commented, “Cuteeee!!! Happy bday trishaan. God bless always.” Anubhav Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Bipasha Basu also left adorable messages for the little one.

      Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya called Trishaan “junior Sharma” and Raghav Sachar addressed the muchkin as “buddy” in their wishes. Kapil’s friend and comedian Chandan Prabhakar wrote, “Happy bday to the little master. God bless.”

      Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and became a father to a daughter named Anayra in 2019. The couple welcomed their second child Trishaan last year. On her son’s birthday, the comedian’s wife also shared an adorable click of her children on her Instagram story.

      On the professional front, Kapil is currently busy headling The Kapil Sharma Show. He is also entertaining his fans with his latest stand-up show I’m Not Done Yet which released on Netflix last week. In the meantime, a movie titled Funkaar based on Kapil’s life is also currently in the works.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 19:01 [IST]
