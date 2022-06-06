Karan Grover & Poppy Jabbal Talk About Their Wedding; Actors Plan To Host Reception For Friends

Recently, Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal surprised their fans by getting married. The actors got married in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, on May 31, among close friends and family in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. Recently, the actors spoke about getting married after being together for 10 years. Karan also revealed that they will soon host a wedding reception for their friends.

Talking about the decision of marriage, Karan told Times Of India that the decision of marriage was taken just a few weeks earlier. He said that since they love exploring the mountains and trek a lot, they found this beautiful place called Chail, which looked like the perfect destination to get married. The actor added that they did not have any elaborate functions, it was a one-day affair and their families were overjoyed because they have been wanting this for years.

On the other hand, Poppy said that they are wearing rings with their marriage date on them and though nothing has changed post marriage, it feels good that she is married to the man who has always showered love and affection on her and her family.

On what made him take their relationship a step forward, Karan said, "In my mind, I still maintain that once you are committed to someone, it is forever and since we were together for 10 years, the thought of marriage did not cross our minds. But during the pandemic, we were very concerned about our families. Secondly, I was shooting in Mohali for my TV show for a few months and later travelled to UK, so we were in a long-distance relationship for a while. This prompted us to think whether we should give our relationship a permanent status. Also, we have been together for a long time now, so marriage was the ideal next step."

Poppy, on the other hand said, "A few months back, my father was a little unwell and Karan was my biggest support. Karan is extremely loving and caring and I like that quality about him. More than anything, I have known him for a decade now, so marriage seemed ideal."

Both Karan and Poppy were all praise for each other. Karan called Poppy his backbone and said that she is always there to support and she is very efficient in everything she does.

Karan, who will be seen playing the lead in Sandiip Sikcand's upcoming TV show Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain, said that he will start shooting for the show in Madh Island soon and added that his track in Udaariyaan is over.

When asked about honeymoon plans, Karan concluded by saying, "Our honeymoon will be in Goregaon at my residence in a high-rise building that has a beautiful skyline and oversees Mumbai buildings (laughs). Jokes apart, work will keep us busy for some time. Poppy will be travelling for her web show, but we do plan to have a wedding reception soon for our friends."