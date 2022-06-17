    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Grover Talks About His New Show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai; Actor To Play A Movie Superstar In The Love Story

      Karan V Grover, who was last seen in Udaariyaan, will be seen in a new show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai that is being produced by Sandip Sikcand, who had produced Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The actor will be seen opposite Sayli Salunkhe. Recently, Karan spoke about his new show and shared information about his character.

      Karan will play the role of superstar Ritesh Malhotra in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, which is a love story.

      The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "I play a movie star in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. It's a love story between Ritesh Malhotra, that is me, and Indu, played by Sayli Salunkhe. It's about how the love for a child brings us together, how she looks after a child singlehandedly being the mother and the father both."
      He further added, "When I come into the picture, all the chemistry leads to a new love story being formed between Ritesh and Indu, and how the child's father then eventually brings about all the changes in the relationship between these three. That is the story of Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai."

      While Karan has done Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sayli is currently seen in Spy Bahu. The new show apparently will be aired on Star Bharat.

      (With IANS inputs)

      Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 17:33 [IST]
      X