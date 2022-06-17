Karan Grover Talks About His New Show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai; Actor To Play A Movie Superstar In The Love Story

Karan
V
Grover,
who
was
last
seen
in
Udaariyaan,
will
be
seen
in
a
new
show
Bohot
Pyaar
Karte
Hai
that
is
being
produced
by
Sandip
Sikcand,
who
had
produced
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali.
The
actor
will
be
seen
opposite
Sayli
Salunkhe.
Recently,
Karan
spoke
about
his
new
show
and
shared
information
about
his
character.
Karan
will
play
the
role
of
superstar
Ritesh
Malhotra
in
Bohot
Pyaar
Karte
Hai,
which
is
a
love
story.
The
actor
was
quoted
by
IANS
as
saying,
"I
play
a
movie
star
in
Bohot
Pyaar
Karte
Hai.
It's
a
love
story
between
Ritesh
Malhotra,
that
is
me,
and
Indu,
played
by
Sayli
Salunkhe.
It's
about
how
the
love
for
a
child
brings
us
together,
how
she
looks
after
a
child
singlehandedly
being
the
mother
and
the
father
both."
He
further
added,
"When
I
come
into
the
picture,
all
the
chemistry
leads
to
a
new
love
story
being
formed
between
Ritesh
and
Indu,
and
how
the
child's
father
then
eventually
brings
about
all
the
changes
in
the
relationship
between
these
three.
That
is
the
story
of
Bohot
Pyaar
Karte
Hai."