Karan Johar Opens Up About Rakhi Sawant’s Koffee With Karan Appearance: Everyone Rushed To Neighbouring Doctor

Karan Johar recently spoke about Rakhi Sawant’s appearance on the second season of Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker said how she was the first honest celebrity on his chat show and that her line 'jo bhagwan nahi deta, wo doctor deta hai' from her episode became very popular. Karan further stated that it started a new trend among celebrities, who rushed to their doctors for cosmetic procedures.

Johar has returned with seventh season of Koffee With Karan this year. The second episode of the talk show aired this Thursday and it featured Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The premiere episode debuted last week and had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the first guests of the season.

Karan opened up about interviewing Rakhi in 2007 to Peepingmoon and said, “At that point of time, she was a moment. Everybody was talking about her. She was candid and she was the first honest celebrity that existed. Everyone said, 'are you calling her to make fun’, I said, 'no, I am very interested in her mind'. And I still am. I still feel that there is so much that she is holding back when there is so much that she is projecting.”

He went on to add, "I remember her big famous line was 'jo bhagwan nahi deta, wo doctor deta hai (a doctor gives what God doesn't bless with). Everyone has taken Rakhi very seriously after that. Everyone has rushed to their neighbouring doctor."

It must be noted that during her appearance on the show, Rakhi had expressed her happiness on being Karan’s guest. The Bigg Boss star had said, “Main mantralaya mein baith jaati, toh bhi mujhe itni khushi nahi milti jitna aaj is show pe aake mili hai! (I wouldn't have been this happy if I was sitting in a ministry office, as happy as I am after coming on this show).”