Karan Kundrra: After Ranveer Singh I Think I Have Been Officially Named As The Best Boyfriend

Karan Kundrra is doing well both professionally and personally. The actor and his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash have been grabbing headlines for their PDA. They are often spotted by paps and their fans are more than happy to get a glimpse of their favourite couple. The actor is not fretting about the constant glare or the pap lens.

Karan is called the best boyfriend for the way he cares for Tejasswi. The actor feels that after Ranveer Singh, he has been officially named as the best boyfriend. He even called Teja, best girlfriend in the world.

The Dance Deewane Juniors host was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "I personally don't have any issue about having extra attention. It's a part of my life. I'm a human being, and so are the people watching us or clicking out photos. Also, I don't believe that a lot of things are supposed to be done (as a star) like appearance (together)."

He also said that he doesn't get affected by the cameras around and isn't concious or doesn't like to hide anything. He is real in front of cameras too. So he feels that having a relationship in the public eye is not difficult. Karan said that it is what he and Tejasswi choose. Although there is a lot of attention, fans and paps, he added that they always find our space.

Karan and Teja's relationship has strengthened ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, and they have been getting a lot of admiration and love from their fans on social media. Tejasswi had declared Karan as the 'world's best boyfriend' in one of her interview.

When asked what he has to say about this, he replied by calling Tejasswi 'world's best girlfriend'.

The actor said, "Well, in India, after Ranveer Singh, I think I have been officially named as the best boyfriend, because I am very vocal and very expressive. The thing about Tejasswi is that whatever she does in and the way she is... woh aata nahi hai (bahar). Like when we are getting papped, I am (showing) more (affection), be it holding more, kissing her, and just being expressive. She isn't like that. I'd definitely say hands down that she is the best girlfriend in the world because of the amount of time she gets, which is hardly anything, she still manages everything. And I see her do it, which is amazing."

Karan also spoke about his new house that he bought recently which worths crores. Talking about the same, he said that it was his father who pushed him to take a leap. He added that the house comes with a lot of emotions, from nervousness about it actually happening, to getting the loan approved as it was a stressful one and a half month, now he is thankful that it is done, and interiors have started. Karan concluded by saying that he is so happy about it.