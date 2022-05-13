Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Hot Bathtub Romance Leaves TejRan Fans Amused; Read Fans’ Comments

Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red ever since they came out of the Salman Khan show. The couple is often spotted together in the city, and their fans never stop gushing over their amazing bond. Not only their dates, but the posts they share on social media also become viral quite often.

Recently, Karan Kundrra shared a video with Tejasswi Prakash on his Instagram handle, in which they can be seen getting romantic in a bathtub. The Dance Deewane Juniors host captioned the post as, "What happened in Calcutta..!."

In the above video, one can see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra looking stunning in their respective outfits. Interestingly, they can be seen kissing and cuddling each other in the bathtub, and TejRan fans are delighted to see their hot romance.

The video is going viral on social media, and many celebs and fans praised their chemistry in the comments section. Let's have a look at some comments-

riyasadhukhan012 "Wowwww soooo hot🥵#tejasswiprakash #tejran 🔥❤️." travel.with.dj "Bring "It Happend In Kolkata" with #TejRan already! 💥." shraddhu2907 "Wohh🔥🔥what happened tell us also..?!! 🙄." kiara_tejranfam01 "We love whatever happened in culcutta. Because we only want you 2 to spend some time alone. Waiting for Vloggg #Tejran." mountaingirl172 "Okay right we r blushing 🙈🙈🙈🧿 20,25 baar dhekne k baad poora dhek paayege." tejrankkteja "kkundrra tejasswiprakash Tejran most loved and blessed couple.. Karan and tejasswi chemistry is undeniably hawttt,their eyes ,those looks , their playfulness evth is soooo fine..Uffff ☀️🐍🧿 Can't count the number of times I have watched this reel Jao sab comment section mein #TejRan."

A few days ago, Tejasswi and Karan had appeared at the grand finale of Lock Upp. While having a conversation with host Kangana Ranaut, the actor said that Tejasswi is a very good kisser and she nailed it when they had their first kiss. Their camaraderie was just amazing, and people love to see them together.

Talking about their ongoing projects, Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors while Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead role in Naagin 6.

