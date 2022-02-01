Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash To Tie The Knot Soon? Hints The Former’s Father SP Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash caught everyone's attention with their chemistry and strong bond with each other. Recently, after Tejasswi's BB 15 victory, Karan celebrated her victory at her house with her parents. The actor also shared some glimpses of their celebration on social media.

Amidst all, Karan Kundrra's parents recently hinted about TejRan's marriage, as they were asked about the same after the shoot of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. For the unversed, Karan's parents were spotted leaving the sets. One of the paps asked them about Tejasswi and Karan's wedding plans.

A reporter can be heard asking, "Aapne TV pe sabke saamne welcome karlia Karan-Tejasswi ko, ab inki shaadi kab hori hai?" To the question, Karan Kundrra's father SP Kundrra replied, "If all goes like this, they will plan to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon." Well, looks like, Tejassswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra could give us good news soon!

After all, yesterday, the lovebirds were spotted together in the city. Paparazzi also called them 'bhaiya aur bhabhi', which left them blushing. Interestingly, Karan Kundrra had also gone to Tejasswi Prakash's house to pick her up for their first dinner date. We must say, their fairy tale romance is indeed leaving their fans happy.

Talking about their relationship, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash came close to each other in Bigg Boss 15. The duo also had several fights inside the house, however, they managed to reconcile by leaving their egos aside. Notably, Tejasswi was quite possessive about Kundrra, as she never liked her boyfriend's friendship with Shamita Shetty.

Now, they have sorted their differences, and looking forward to taking their relationship to the next level!