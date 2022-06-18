Karan Kundrra Bashes Haters Who Trolled Him For His PDA With Tejasswi Prakash; Here’s What He Said

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the Indian television industry. The duo often shares their mushy pictures with each other. Paparazzi love to see them together as they give them some amazing moments to capture. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash appeared on Dance Deewane Juniors which is being hosted by her beau Karan Kundrra.

The couple grabbed everyone's attention with their lovely bond and some PDA moments. TejRan fans love to see them together, however, some haters often troll the star couple for their romantic moments, and call them 'fake PDA'. They have been trolling Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash mercilessly for the same.

Recently, Karan Kundrra bashed all the trolls for criticizing his chemistry with the Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Kundrra said that those who have seen him and known him personally that he is not bothered about someone who is sitting in a corner of a planet with a smartphone and a Twitter account.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "There is some frustrated soul who's facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others' happiness and wants to vent out." Karan Kundrra further added that people who love him and Tejasswi Prakash are important to him.

Talking about their relationship, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash came close in the Bigg Boss 15 house. After the show, they have often been spotted together at various places in the city. Recently, they had gone to Goa to celebrate Tejasswi's birthday. Their pictures are too cute to miss and we must say that they are truly made for each other.

Now, TejRan fans are waiting for them to get married. Stay tuned!