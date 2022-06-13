Karan Kundrra Booked Private Yacht To Celebrate GF Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday; Here's How He Made It Special

Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday on June 10. This was her first birthday with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who left no stones unturned to make her birthday a special one. It has to be recalled that Karan and Teja flew to Goa to celebrate her birthday.

As per ETimes TV report, the Dance Deewane Juniors host booked a private yatch for his ladylove. The birthday celebration was well-planned by Karan and along with organising a private yacht, the actor brought her a birthday cake at their suite, which was fully decorated with flowers.

It seems that the actor surprised her throughout the day with everything she loves. Well, well, what else can a girlfriend ask for!

A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Karan took Tejasswi to Goa to spend her birthday. He went all out to ensure that she rings in her birthday in style. He took care of every single detail for her birthday and was very much well-planned about it too."

The source added, "From organising a private yacht for Tejasswi, bringing in her birthday with cake at their suite that was fully decorated with flowers to surprising her throughout the day with everything she loves- Karan made sure it was the best birthday she ever had."

Karan shared a few pictures from Teja's birthday celebration on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "happy birthday princess..."

Well, this is not the first time that the actor has proved his love for his girl. Earlier, when Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15, he had hosted a avish party at her home to celebrate her win. During Valentine's Day, he had surprised Teja by offering her 121 roses, which indicated the number of days they spent together in the Bigg Boss house. He has also been surprising her on the sets of Naagin. That's the reason the Naagin 6 actress had herself declared him the 'best boyfriend in the world'.