Karan Kundrra Calls Colors His Second Home; Adds He's Excited To Host Reality Show Dance Deewane Juniors

Karan Kundrra is riding high on success post his Bigg Boss 15 stint. The actor is super busy with several projects. He is not only seen in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp as a jailor, he will be appearing as a host in Colors reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

The kids' reality show was launched recently and the actor seemed super excited. Talking about the same, Karan called Colors his second home and said that this is the first time he will be hosting kids' reality show and he is very excited about it, as he adore kids.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Colors is like my second home, and I am very excited as this is the first time, I am hosting a kids' reality show. I adore kids and the contestants who have appeared on the show are incredible. I am hoping that by the end of the show, I become a better dancer and learn some impressive moves. I am delighted to join Neetu ma'am, Nora and Marzi on the show. Their vibe and energy are amazing, and it is such a pleasure to collaborate with them."Bollywood diva Neetu Kapoor will be making her television debut with the show as a judge. Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji will join Neetu in judge panel.

Talking about the show, Neetu said that she is excited to make her judging debut and added that it is an absolute delight to see and mentor the little prodigies who are extremely talented and gifted.

She said, "I am very happy to be coming into audiences home. I was waiting for the right opportunity.

When I was offered Dance Deewane Juniors', I was very excited about my judging debut. It is an absolute delight to see and mentor the little prodigies who are extremely talented and gifted. Along with the kids, even I am learning so many new things; be it different dance forms and styles or the Gen-Z lingo. I am having a blast on the show."

Dance Deewane Juniors will premiere on April 23 on Colors TV.