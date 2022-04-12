Karan Kundrra Calls His & Tejasswi's Relationship Beautiful, Reacts To Roka News; Fans Trend Team Roka Won

Karan On Managing His Professional & Personal Lives

The actor said that he manages everything and steal time out to meet his girlfriend. He added the day when he ran from his set, met Tejasswi, hugged her and rushed for his meeting. He added that if one has the intention, then there's definitely time and if they do not have the intention and have enough time in hand, they will keep making excuses. He feels that if you genuinely want to meet, you will create your way.

Karan Reveals Why His Relationship With Teja Is Beautiful

He said, "It is one of the most important things to take out time for your partner but there are other factors also. There's a lot more to a relationship. With me and her (Tejasswi) everything keeps coming together, it perfectly fits together. That's probably what makes our relationship beautiful. A relationship is about uplifting each other, growing together, evolving with each other and that is what's happening with us."

About Marriage

Karan said there is no pressure from his family's side for marriage, but added, "Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein." However, he said that there is no pressure on both of them for marriage. He added that there are a lot of things to do as both of them are working.

Karan Kundrra Reacts To Tejasswi's Response About Marriage; Responds To Tiff With Paps Who Chased Teja's Car

Karan Kundrra Calls Colors His Second Home; Adds He's Excited To Host Reality Show Dance Deewane Juniors

About Roka News

It has to be recalled that a video has been doing the rounds which hinted that Teja and Karan had roka. However, his mother had clarified that it was their (Karan's parents') anniversary. When Karan was asked about the same he said, "I give subtle hints and answer to their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai."

Fans Trend Team Roka Won

Although Karan didn't deny or confirm the news, fans will be fans! They started believing that their roka did happen and started trending 'Team Roka Won'. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans' Tweets

Samin & Smit

