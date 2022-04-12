    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Kundrra Calls His & Tejasswi's Relationship Beautiful, Reacts To Roka News; Fans Trend Team Roka Won

      By
      |

      Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the most-talked about couple in the telly town. The couple's every step is tracked by their fans, media and paps. Everyone, especially TejRan fans wants to know when they are getting married, and did they have their roka ceremony!

      Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Karan spoke about his relationship with Tejasswi, reacted roka news and said that he has been giving subtle hints. This made their fans jump in joy and trended Team Roka Won.

      Karan On Managing His Professional & Personal Lives

      Karan On Managing His Professional & Personal Lives

      The actor said that he manages everything and steal time out to meet his girlfriend. He added the day when he ran from his set, met Tejasswi, hugged her and rushed for his meeting. He added that if one has the intention, then there's definitely time and if they do not have the intention and have enough time in hand, they will keep making excuses. He feels that if you genuinely want to meet, you will create your way.

      Karan Reveals Why His Relationship With Teja Is Beautiful

      Karan Reveals Why His Relationship With Teja Is Beautiful

      He said, "It is one of the most important things to take out time for your partner but there are other factors also. There's a lot more to a relationship. With me and her (Tejasswi) everything keeps coming together, it perfectly fits together. That's probably what makes our relationship beautiful. A relationship is about uplifting each other, growing together, evolving with each other and that is what's happening with us."

      About Marriage

      About Marriage

      Karan said there is no pressure from his family's side for marriage, but added, "Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein." However, he said that there is no pressure on both of them for marriage. He added that there are a lot of things to do as both of them are working.

      Karan Kundrra Reacts To Tejasswi's Response About Marriage; Responds To Tiff With Paps Who Chased Teja's CarKaran Kundrra Reacts To Tejasswi's Response About Marriage; Responds To Tiff With Paps Who Chased Teja's Car

      Karan Kundrra Calls Colors His Second Home; Adds He's Excited To Host Reality Show Dance Deewane JuniorsKaran Kundrra Calls Colors His Second Home; Adds He's Excited To Host Reality Show Dance Deewane Juniors

      About Roka News

      About Roka News

      It has to be recalled that a video has been doing the rounds which hinted that Teja and Karan had roka. However, his mother had clarified that it was their (Karan's parents') anniversary. When Karan was asked about the same he said, "I give subtle hints and answer to their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai."

      Fans Trend Team Roka Won

      Fans Trend Team Roka Won

      Although Karan didn't deny or confirm the news, fans will be fans! They started believing that their roka did happen and started trending 'Team Roka Won'. Take a look at a few tweets!

      Fans' Tweets

      Fans' Tweets

      RejaHossain999: We won❤❤Our favourite boyfriend and girlfriend will going to be fiance ❤❤❤. TEAM ROKA WON. EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN #TeJran.

      happysoul_101: I think I would like live life with her 😭❤️Biggest hint😭❤️ TEAM ROKA WON #tejran.

      Samin & Smit

      Samin & Smit

      Samin Najafi: 11 Supremacy ❤️❤️11th March it happened❤️😍 11th April it is Officially Confirmed❤️❤️Yayyy..TEAM ROKA WON😍❤️🧿NOW TEAM ROKA IS PROMOTED TO TEAM SHADI. Nacho💃💃kkundrra itsmetejasswi. Congratulations on 1 month anniversary of ur ROKA❤️🙌😍 #TejRan.

      SMITH_ladooSuny: From this To this OMG. My babiesssssssssssssss are Rokafied. TEAM ROKA WON.

      What do you have to say about Karan's reaction to roka news? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      Comments
      Read more about: karan kundrra tejasswi prakash
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 12, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X