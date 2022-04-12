Karan Kundrra Calls His & Tejasswi's Relationship Beautiful, Reacts To Roka News; Fans Trend Team Roka Won
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the most-talked about couple in the telly town. The couple's every step is tracked by their fans, media and paps. Everyone, especially TejRan fans wants to know when they are getting married, and did they have their roka ceremony!
Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Karan spoke about his relationship with Tejasswi, reacted roka news and said that he has been giving subtle hints. This made their fans jump in joy and trended Team Roka Won.
Karan On Managing His Professional & Personal Lives
The actor said that he manages everything and steal time out to meet his girlfriend. He added the day when he ran from his set, met Tejasswi, hugged her and rushed for his meeting. He added that if one has the intention, then there's definitely time and if they do not have the intention and have enough time in hand, they will keep making excuses. He feels that if you genuinely want to meet, you will create your way.
Karan Reveals Why His Relationship With Teja Is Beautiful
He said, "It is one of the most important things to take out time for your partner but there are other factors also. There's a lot more to a relationship. With me and her (Tejasswi) everything keeps coming together, it perfectly fits together. That's probably what makes our relationship beautiful. A relationship is about uplifting each other, growing together, evolving with each other and that is what's happening with us."
About Marriage
Karan said there is no pressure from his family's side for marriage, but added, "Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein." However, he said that there is no pressure on both of them for marriage. He added that there are a lot of things to do as both of them are working.
About Roka News
It has to be recalled that a video has been doing the rounds which hinted that Teja and Karan had roka. However, his mother had clarified that it was their (Karan's parents') anniversary. When Karan was asked about the same he said, "I give subtle hints and answer to their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai."
Fans Trend Team Roka Won
Although Karan didn't deny or confirm the news, fans will be fans! They started believing that their roka did happen and started trending 'Team Roka Won'. Take a look at a few tweets!
Fans' Tweets
RejaHossain999: We won❤❤Our favourite boyfriend and girlfriend will going to be fiance ❤❤❤. TEAM ROKA WON. EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN #TeJran.
happysoul_101: I think I would like live life with her 😭❤️Biggest hint😭❤️ TEAM ROKA WON #tejran.
Samin & Smit
Samin Najafi: 11 Supremacy ❤️❤️11th March it happened❤️😍 11th April it is Officially Confirmed❤️❤️Yayyy..TEAM ROKA WON😍❤️🧿NOW TEAM ROKA IS PROMOTED TO TEAM SHADI. Nacho💃💃kkundrra itsmetejasswi. Congratulations on 1 month anniversary of ur ROKA❤️🙌😍 #TejRan.
SMITH_ladooSuny: From this To this OMG. My babiesssssssssssssss are Rokafied. TEAM ROKA WON.
TEAM ROKA WON 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#TejRan #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash
What do you have to say about Karan's reaction to roka news? Hit the comment box to share your views.