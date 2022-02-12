Karan Kundrra Calls It Laddooo Day Ahead Of Tejasswi's Naagin 6 Premiere; Actress Comments 'Sunny, I Love You'

Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, is super busy. The gorgeous actress bagged Naagin 6 and is excited about her show as she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and that too in Ekta Kapoor's show, which is her one of the dreams come true.

The actress will be seen playing Naagin and had shared a few sizzling pictures and captioned them as, " Aa rahi hu main aap sabhi ko ek alag andaaz mein milne. Iss baar kahani hogi kuch alag... Dekhiye Naagin 6 aaj raat 8 baje only on Colors." Her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra too shared a few pictures with his ladylove ahead of Naagin 6 premiere.

Karan captioned his and Teja's pictures as, "It's laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! ;)))) don't forget to tune in tonight!! Who's excited???? #LaddoosDreamComeTrue #naagin6."

An elated Teja replied to his comments, "Suunnnyyy❤️❤️❤️I love you." Aww! Aren't they too sweet?

A few days ago, a video had gone viral in which, Karan was seen doing aarti for Tejasswi. It so happened that Karan met his friend writer Jessica Khurana after and long time and Teja joined them. Jessica welcomed her with a 'Puja ki thali' and 'tika', which surprised Teja but felt that the gesture was very sweet.

Karan, who was shooting the video first, grabbed the 'Aarti ki thaal' and performed the Aarti himself. The Naagin 6 actress couldn't stop gushing.