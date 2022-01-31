Karan Kundrra Disappointed With His Defeat In BB 15? Actor Says ‘Lost Faith In A Lot Of Things Today’

Karan Kundrra won many hearts with his performance in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Sadly, his journey came to an end as he ended up in the third position at the grand finale of the Salman Khan show. On the other hand, the actor is also very much happy with the victory of his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. After the event, he celebrated Tejasswi's victory at home with much joy and happiness.

Let us tell you, many people are disappointed with Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 victory, as they felt Pratik Sehajpal was more deserving than her. Netizens also trolled the makers for giving many advantages to the actress. Amidst all the chaos on social media, Karan Kundrra penned a cryptic note on Twitter.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor tweeted, "A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you've stood by me like a rock."

A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

Looks like, Karan Kundrra is affected by the trolls and comments that he received on the internet about him. For the unversed, he was criticised for his behaviour with Tejasswi and other housemates inside the house. Moreover, he also looks quite disappointed with his defeat. The actor further stated that he might take some time to recover from what has happened. He tweeted, "I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!!"

I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

Talking about Karan Kundrra, the handsome hunk started his BB 15 journey with a bang. Later, he fell in love with Tejasswi Prakash, and their crackling chemistry caught everyone's attention. After the show, TejRan fans are looking forward to their dynamics outside the house.