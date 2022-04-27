Karan Kundrra & Divya Agarwal's Music Video Bechari Is Out; Fans Call It A Masterpiece
Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal's much-awaited music video 'Bechari' is finally out! The song is all about love and betrayal. The song is crooned by Afsana Khan and the lyrics are penned by Nirmaan. Karan is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a sultan (Nawaz) while Divya plays the role of his wife Shabo.
Divya looks stunning while, Karan steals hearts with his handsome and different look- kohled eyes and headgear. The song opens up with Nawaz entering the house and calling his wife Shabo. Seeing the scattered things at home, he realises that she has been kidnapped. The scene shifts to a shady-looking mansion, where women are up for sale, and Shabo is there as well. A flashback is shown where Nawaz worked for the same men and has helped them pick many women. As he goes to save his wife, other women also beg him to save them. In the climax, Nawaz is seen saving women risking his life.
Fans Call ‘Bechari’ A Masterpiece
Afsana's voice and amazing acting skills of Karan and Divya has won hearts. Fans are all praise for the song and have only positive things to say. They called it a masterpiece. Take a look at a few comments on YouTube and tweets!
Akhil Singh
Must say...its not less the masterpiece... fine craft and acting by kk and divya...intense music and chemistry....all are perfect....Arabian look ..scenes can't explain...story everything is perfect ....10/10.
Suneetha Dokani
I can hear this masterpiece again and again and karan did outstanding performance never seen anything like this him doing before hat's off loved the music cast singer in short everything, tejran ❤️ fans this time we have to make sure this crosses millions and billions because this deserves, hope tejran and kundrasquad and troops every one agrees ❤️❤️❤️.
Mokshada Shinde
The lyrics , Afsana's voice and amazing performance by Karan and Divya . Loved the song !!
its_sachdeva
I just watched the video. I'm literally getting goosebumps now🔥🔥. And afsana what a amazing singer she is ❤✨kkundrra and Divyakitweet you guys kill it🔥✌#Bechari.
Muskan Agarwal
kkundrra your eyes emotes thousands of emotions! Could feel the restlessness through your eyes!! This song is very different and it's definitely added to my playlist! Thankyou for choosing this!!❤️❤️❤️ #bechari #TejRan BECHARI SONG OUT NOW.
Did you like the song? Hit the comment box to share your views.
