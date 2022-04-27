Karan Kundrra & Divya Agarwal's Music Video Bechari Is Out; Fans Call It A Masterpiece

Fans Call ‘Bechari’ A Masterpiece

Afsana's voice and amazing acting skills of Karan and Divya has won hearts. Fans are all praise for the song and have only positive things to say. They called it a masterpiece. Take a look at a few comments on YouTube and tweets!

Akhil Singh

Must say...its not less the masterpiece... fine craft and acting by kk and divya...intense music and chemistry....all are perfect....Arabian look ..scenes can't explain...story everything is perfect ....10/10.

Suneetha Dokani

I can hear this masterpiece again and again and karan did outstanding performance never seen anything like this him doing before hat's off loved the music cast singer in short everything, tejran ❤️ fans this time we have to make sure this crosses millions and billions because this deserves, hope tejran and kundrasquad and troops every one agrees ❤️❤️❤️.

Mokshada Shinde

The lyrics , Afsana's voice and amazing performance by Karan and Divya . Loved the song !!

Karan Kundrra Shares The Poster Of His Music Video Bechari With Divya Agarwal; Tejasswi Says She's 'Excited'

Tejasswi Prakash's Audition Video Goes VIRAL, Fans Call Her A Star

its_sachdeva

I just watched the video. I'm literally getting goosebumps now🔥🔥. And afsana what a amazing singer she is ❤✨kkundrra and Divyakitweet you guys kill it🔥✌#Bechari.

Muskan Agarwal

kkundrra your eyes emotes thousands of emotions! Could feel the restlessness through your eyes!! This song is very different and it's definitely added to my playlist! Thankyou for choosing this!!❤️❤️❤️ #bechari #TejRan BECHARI SONG OUT NOW.