Karan Kundrra Expresses His Desire To Host With Tejasswi Prakash; Read Statement

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been setting major couple goals, ever since they started dating each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. After the show, the duo got busy with their respective work. For the unversed, Karan has started working in Lock Upp while Tejasswi Prakash joined the sets of Naagin 6 as the female lead.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash accompanied her BF Karan Kundrra at the launch of Dance Deewane Juniors as he will be hosting the upcoming dance reality show. Their pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. Amidst all, Karan Kundrra recently said that he would love to host an event or show with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

In an interview with India Forums, Karan Kundrra said, "Now we are Colors kids, we did Khatra Khatra. Tejasswi has a time constraint. I would love to host with her. We are literally on each other set, so you never know we can do one or the other shot. As she came here for the press conference also."

Well, after his statement, TejRan fans are eager to see them together hosting any event or show. After all, the duo always stays strong together. A few days ago, Tejasswi Prakash purchased brand new Audi Q7 car on the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2022. Interestingly, Karan Kundrra had also gone with her to receive her car from the showroom. Later, Teja took him on a long drive in her swanky car.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have not yet decided to tie the knot. Their parents have had a formal meeting at Tejasswi's house. Fans are eager to see them tying the knot with each other. However, the couple has decided to focus on their respective careers right now.