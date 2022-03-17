Karan Kundrra Feels He Will Be A Good Father; Says He Wants A Girl Baby & Tejasswi Prakash Wants 25 Babies

Karan Kundrra's new music video 'Kamle' along with singer and ex-Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Akasa Singh was recently released. The song received so much love and support from fans that it is still trending on YouTube. Recently, Karan and Akasa were interviewed by RJ Siddharth Kannan wherein Karan revealed that he will be a good father and added that his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash wants 25 kids!

Karan feels that he might not be a good husband, but will definitely be a good father. Revealed the reason why he feels he might be a good father, he told Siddharth, "I was very young when my sister had kids. I was only 12. They mostly lived with us. So, I realised I am very good with kids." To this, Akasa interfered and said that Karan is also very protective.

He also added that when he gets married, he wants a baby girl and as the conversation continued, Karan revealed Tejasswi Prakash wants 25 kids. To this, Siddharth joked and said, "Bhai, you will have to quit your acting career and reality show because you will have a full time job being something else to 25 kids."

Akasa then asked Karan, "You will be a coach?" and Karan replied, "No, I'll be a principal no. I'll have my own school, my own kids. Then I am not a father, I am a principal."

The singer also suggested that Karan and Tejasswi should have an elder daughter and a younger son.

Also, during the interview, Akasa also opened up about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal and clarified that she was never in love with him and they both share Tom and Jerry-like relationship. She added, "We are such good friends."