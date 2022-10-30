Karan Kundrra & Gashmeer Mahajani To Work Together In Yash Patnaik’s Next; Show To Replace Tejasswi’s Naagin 6

Yash Patnaik has managed to pull a casting coup for his upcoming supernatural love story. The producer, who first roped in Karan Kundrra, has now signed Gashmeer Mahajani as the other hero in the show. According to an ETimes TV report, Karan and Gashmeer’s new show will air on Colors TV.

The report further added that the yet-untitled project will replace the supernatural thriller, Naagin 6. It must be noted that the sixth season of Naagin features Karan’s girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash as the shape-shifting protagonist. In the meantime, the showrunners are reportedly on the lookout for the heroine. The details about the show have been currently kept under wraps by the makers.

On the professional front, Karan was last seen hosting the recently concluded inaugural season of Dance Deewane Juniors. In terms of fiction, the actor’s last outing was in the role of Ranveer Chauhan on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He then went on to participate in Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as a runner-up of the popular reality show. It is here he met Tejasswi and started dating the actress. The couple is often spotted by the paparazzi and have even starred in a couple of music videos together.

On the other hand, Gashmeer is currently impressing everyone with his dancing prowess on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. For the unversed, the actor gained a lot of popularity for his acting in his debut daily soap, Imlie, which he quit earlier this year. In a recent chat with TOI, he opened up about why he agreed to participate in the tenth season of the popular celebrity dance reality show.

Gashmeer was quoted as saying, “I am doing a show like Jhalak... because it is related to my area of work, which is acting. This reality show is going to help me in my work. Even though I have been a choreographer all my life, I have mostly worked as an actor for the past seven years. Every character that I played, was not a dancer. I couldn’t practice as I was a full-time actor. I will get back into my professional dancing shoes now with the help of Jhalak.”