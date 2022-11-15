Karan Kundrra Heaps Praise On Tejasswi Prakash: She Knows What To Say At What Time To Make Me Feel Complete…

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been setting couple goals ever since they participated together in Bigg Boss 15. Karan, who has been in a relationship with the Naagin 6 actress for quite some time, has now revealed that she knows how to handle him best. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Karan shared how Tejasswi gives him space whenever he gets angry, and would only discuss issues when he is willing to understand things.

The actor was quoted as saying, “She understands me very well. She knows what to say at what time to make me feel complete and handle me. Sometimes something happens and the next morning I realise, 'I was a little irrational and unfair but still she agreed and was sweet about it.’ Then, I message her to say 'Listen, I was wrong.’ And, she would say, 'Yeah, I know. Now that you are fine, let’s discuss it.'”

Karan also shared how their relationship is all about the little things. “It’s just a balance. It’s not about diamonds. It’s not about booking a seven-star hotel in Europe. Instead, it’s about little things. We fight, we have arguments, but that’s what a relationship is all about,” he said.

It must be noted that the couple’s fans have been looking forward to the news of them taking their relationship to the next level. Both Karan and Tejasswi are often asked about their wedding plans, but they seem to be not yet ready to walk down the aisle.

Earlier, Tejasswi had opened up about it with HT and said, “All the positive rumors about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain (It is a matter among us). In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it.”