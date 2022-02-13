Karan Kundrra Holds GF Tejasswi Prakash Close While Posing Together At Naagin 6 Premiere; Watch

After bagging the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Tejasswi Prakash will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. The first episode of Colors TV’s fantasy show aired on the small screen today on February 12. At the star-studded premiere of the show, the actress was spotted along with her boyfriend and ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 15 Karan Kundrra.

Karan reached the sets of Naagin 6 to attend the special screening and the duo posed together for the shutterbugs. In the photos, we see Tejasswi sporting a beautiful floral brown while Karan was seen in a red sweatshirt and jeans.

Post the screening, the couple was clicked by the paparazzi at a lavish restaurant in Mumbai. The couple were seen smiling and left everyone in awe with their cute PDA. Karan kept his arm around Tejasswi’s waist and they looked madly in love with each other in the photos. Take a look!

Earlier on Saturday, Karan had shared pictures with her on social media to mark the special day and to wish the actress good luck. He had shared the pictures with the following caption, “It’s laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited???? #Laddoo’sDreamComeTrue” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor has some big plans for Tejasswi for their first Valentine's together. Talking about the same, Karan shared that he will visit the sets of Naagin 6 and will plan something big and special for the actress.

He recently told SpotBoyE, “I had made so many plans for Valentine’s Day but Tejasswi was so hurry to return to work, she ruined all my plans. I will visit the sets of Naagin 6 and will plan something big and special for her. Now, our families are involved so it's better to leave things on them. Unko jaise sahi lega they will do it. As far as for our wedding, I believe that our families have already approved our relationship and that says it all."