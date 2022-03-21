Karan Kundrra Is Working On A Film With Ileana & Randeep Hooda; Actor's Work Schedule Is Jam-Packed: Report

Bigg Boss 15 contestants are busy with their projects, and among them, who are super busy with hectic schedules are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. While Tejasswi is already doing Naagin 6, Karan, we hear that is busy with several projects.

Earlier, there were reports that Karan is approached for a Bollywood film. As per India-Forum's report, the actor is working on a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda, that is slated for the year. He also has Khatra Khatra with Jacqueline Fernandez and a few music videos in his kitty.

As per the report, the actor has signed several endorsements, owing to his fan-crazed appeal PAN-India.

Karan is seen in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock-Upp which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The actor is seen as a jailor and, ever since his entry, it is being said that the streaming platform has been registering record-breaking viewership.

Apart from the show, Karan was seen in a music video 'Rula Deti Hai' with his ladylove, which is still doing quite well on YouTube. He was also seen in another music video 'Kamle' with his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Akasa Singh, and currently, he has his hands full with the promotions for the song.

While professionally he has been doing good, personally too, the actor's life is hitting the headlines. His and Tejasswi's jodi is loved by fans and paps follow them everywhere. Recently, the couple had a blast at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash. TejRan fans went crazy as Karan shared a few romantic pictures from their Holi celebrations.

Recently, the duo along with Nishant Bhat were seen grooving to the trendy number 'Head should knees and toes'. Fans called their favourite trio and cuties.

Well, the actor, who is keeping his fans entertained on social media, will soon be wowing them in big screens as well!