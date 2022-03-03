Karan Kundrra Is New Jailor Of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp; Watch Promo

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has been creating a huge buzz ever since it was announced. After initial hurdle, the show was launched on February 27. The show has several controversial celebrities including Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal and Swami Chakrapani Maharaj to name a few. During the first week, Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon, who graced the premiere episode, became the jailor. As per the new promo, Karan Kundrra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, is the new jailor of Kangana's house, who will be keeping a close eye on contestants 24/7.

In the latest promo, Karan is seen telling, "Sharafat kis chidiya ka naaam hai, lagta hai ye sab bhool gae hain, yaad dilane ka waqt aa gaya hai (It seems these people have forgotten what courtesy and good manners are, it is time to remind them)."

He goes on to say, "Aa raha hun mai queen ke is badass jail me in sab ko line pe laane. Asli atyachari khel to ab shuru hoga (I am coming to the queen's badass jail to teach these people discipline)."

While Karan will play an important part on the show and will be seen making important decisions, Kangana will be seen only during weekend episode. Apparently, Karan will also be the task master.

Karan shared the promo and captioned it as, "When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! 😎 Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana!" Several celebrities commented on his post, but it was his ex-Bigg Boss co-contestant and girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's comment that grabbed all attention.

Tejasswi wrote, "Daayyyuuummmm babe 🔥" while Ekta Kapoor commented, "❤️❤️❤️."

Are you excited to watch Karan Kundrra in Lock Upp? Hit the comment box to share your views.