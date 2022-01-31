Karan Kundrra Misses Bigg Boss 15 After Party; Actor Breaks Down In Tears After Losing Trophy: Report

Karan Kundrra was considered as one of the strongest contestants to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Unfortunately, the actor got evicted becoming the second runner-up at the grand finale, and his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash won the show. Well, Karan was seen happy when Tejasswi won the trophy, however, on the other hand, a report suggests that he was disappointed with his defeat.

Yes, you read that right! A report published in Bollywood Life states that Karan Kundrra cried a lot after losing the trophy to Tejasswi Prakash. An insider at the venue told the portal, "Karan was really disappointed with the result. When he came out of the sets he was almost in tears. It was evident that he was crying. In fact, Karan Kundrra skipped the after-party, which was held at the chalet of Salman Khan. He preferred to go home straight. He looked a bit unwell too. Tejasswi Prakash went to the chalet but did not stay long. After partying for a while, she left saying she was feeling tired. Later, Karan Kundrra changed and went to Tejasswi Prakash's home in the morning to celebrate with her parents."

Karan Kundrra Disappointed With His Defeat In BB 15? Actor Says 'Lost Faith In A Lot Of Things Today'

In the latest viral video, Karan Kundrra fans noticed that he looked like he had cried. After all, Kundrra is a known personality in the world of reality shows. He has also been a mentor of MTV Roadies and hosted the show Love School's two seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra's First Selfie Outside Bigg Boss 15 House Out!

His fans had expected that he would get maximum votes, but sadly, it didn't happen. Hence, he reportedly got emotional after losing the trophy. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. What do you think about Karan Kundrra's defeat and his emotions? Do let us know in the comments section below!