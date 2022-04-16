Karan Kundrra & Nora Tease Neetu Kapoor On Arrival Of New Bahu; Neetu Says She Wants Alia To Rule The House

Neetu Kapoor is on top of the world as her son Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt. The new mother-in-law, who will be seen in Colors TV's dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is all praise for her bahu Alia and said they she wants the Bhramstra actress to rule the house.

Colors TV shared a promo in which Nora Fatehi, who is seen co-judging the show along with Neetu, and host Karan Kundrra were seen teasing the new 'saas' about her 'bahu' Alia.



In the promo, Nora was seen pronouncing sass as saas and said, Aapne sass seekha hai na (you have learned sass right)?" To this Neetu replied to that learning the art of sass and swag is coming in a lot handy for her. And then Karan interrupts and says, "Sass to aa rahi hai because bahu bhi to aa hi rahi hain (she is learning sass because her daughter-in-law is also coming)."

Neetu smiles and responds, "Aa gayi hai (She has already arrived)." When Karan asks who is ruling the house mother-in-law or daughter-in-law. To this, Neetu said, "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house)."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 at Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu in the presence of their close friends and family members. Recently, Neetu shared pictures from Alia and Ranbir's dreamy wedding and described them as her "World".

Coming back to Dance Deewane Juniors, this will be Neetu's television debut as a judge. Along with Neetu and Nora, Marzi Pestonji will be judging the show. The kids dance reality show will premiere on April 23.