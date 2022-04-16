    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Kundrra & Nora Tease Neetu Kapoor On Arrival Of New Bahu; Neetu Says She Wants Alia To Rule The House

      By
      |

      Neetu Kapoor is on top of the world as her son Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt. The new mother-in-law, who will be seen in Colors TV's dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is all praise for her bahu Alia and said they she wants the Bhramstra actress to rule the house.

      Colors TV shared a promo in which Nora Fatehi, who is seen co-judging the show along with Neetu, and host Karan Kundrra were seen teasing the new 'saas' about her 'bahu' Alia.

      Neetu Kapoor

      In the promo, Nora was seen pronouncing sass as saas and said, Aapne sass seekha hai na (you have learned sass right)?" To this Neetu replied to that learning the art of sass and swag is coming in a lot handy for her. And then Karan interrupts and says, "Sass to aa rahi hai because bahu bhi to aa hi rahi hain (she is learning sass because her daughter-in-law is also coming)."

      Neetu Kapoor

      Neetu smiles and responds, "Aa gayi hai (She has already arrived)." When Karan asks who is ruling the house mother-in-law or daughter-in-law. To this, Neetu said, "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house)."
      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

      Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 at Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu in the presence of their close friends and family members. Recently, Neetu shared pictures from Alia and Ranbir's dreamy wedding and described them as her "World".

      Karan Kundrra Talks About Doing Dance Deewane Juniors & His GF Tejasswi's Reaction; Says THIS About MandanaKaran Kundrra Talks About Doing Dance Deewane Juniors & His GF Tejasswi's Reaction; Says THIS About Mandana

      Tejasswi Prakash Scolds Paps For Troubling Neetu Kapoor & Asking Her About Alia-Ranbir's WeddingTejasswi Prakash Scolds Paps For Troubling Neetu Kapoor & Asking Her About Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

      Coming back to Dance Deewane Juniors, this will be Neetu's television debut as a judge. Along with Neetu and Nora, Marzi Pestonji will be judging the show. The kids dance reality show will premiere on April 23.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 13:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 16, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X