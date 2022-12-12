Karan Kundrra Opens Up About Completing 14 Years In The TV Industry: I Am So Grateful For The Love I Receive

Karan Kundrra, who made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai, recently completed 14 years in the television industry. The actor has now spoken about his journey and how his fans have supported him in every time.

He was quoted by TOI as saying, “It feels like only yesterday that I was walking onto the sets of Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and it's already been 14 years. It’s been such an interesting and fulfilling journey. I feel like I got lucky and have learnt a lot. I am so grateful for the love I receive and for my fans and their loyalty. It really means the world to me.”

Over the years, Karan has appeared in many popular shows such as MTV Love School, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to name a few. The actor then decided to participate in Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as a runner-up of the controversial reality show. He will soon start shooting for his new show which co-stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the coming days.

On the personal front, Karan has been dating Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash. It must be noted that the couple, who fell in love in the Bigg Boss house, have been painting the town red with their romance. Both Karan and Tejasswi post about their love life regularly on their social media handles, much to the delight of their fans.

Currently, Karan was in the news for buying a luxurious property at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai with his girlfriend Tejasswi. According to an ETimes report, Kundrra and his lady love have also bought houses in Goa and Mumbai individually.