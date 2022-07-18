Karan Kundrra On Dealing With Hate Comments On Social Media: Online Hate & Trolling Do Not Bother Me As Much

As we all know Karan Kundrra has been dating Tejasswi Prakash for quite a long time. After falling in love with the Naagin 6 star in the Bigg Boss 15 house, the actor is not leaving any stone unturned to be with his ladylove during her good and bad times. Ever since the duo started dating each other, they have been receiving immense love and respect from their fans.

Sadly, on the other hand, Karan Kundrra also received many hate comments from a certain section of people on the internet. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Karan was asked about dealing with such hatred on social media.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "People trolling us are not fans of Tejasswi or me. We can't put them in our fan club. Honestly, online hate and trolling do not bother me as much. I love to 'bajao' people back. I can give them back but as Tejasswi said I should not make losers' voices reach others by replying to them. The hate does not any make difference in our life. But, I am a Punjabi humare vha bolte hai ki pehle aap karte nhi ho par agar lekin koi kare toh use chorte nhi ho. Agar vo samne ayenge toh unki bolne ki aukat nhi hogi. But, now I listen to my girlfriend Teja and I stay away from bajaoing people."

Baarish Aayi hai Song: Tejasswi Prakash और Karan Kundra New Song launch पर हुए ऐसे Romantic! *TV

Well, after his comment, we must say that Karan Kundrra is a very obedient boyfriend, as he takes his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's advice very seriously. Teja always supports him in his bad phase. Talking about their recent work, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen in the romantic music video 'Baarish Aayi Hain'. It was released on July 14, 2022.

Tejassw was also seen in the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors hosted by Karan Kundrra.