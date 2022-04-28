Karan Kundrra On Doing Music Video Bechari With Divya Agarwal: I Had The Best Time Exploring The Character
Karan
Kundra
and
Divya
Agarwal's
much-awaited
music
video
'Bechari' sung
by
Afsana
Khan
was
released
yesterday
(April
27).
The
lyrics
of
the
song
are
penned
by
Nirmaan.
In
the
song,
Karan
is
seen
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar
as
a
sultan
(Nawaz)
while
Divya
plays
the
role
of
his
wife
Shabo.
Recently, Karan spoke about shooting for the song. He called it different and interesting and said that he had best time exploring the character.
The
actor
was
quoted
by
India-Forums
as
saying,
"I
am
super
thrilled
to
present
Bechari
to
the
audience.
It
is
a
complete
package,
from
beautiful
music
to
an
exciting
storyline!"
He further added, "I had the best time exploring the character for the music video because it is something that I haven't done before. Working on him and capturing his beats with Divya Agarwal was a liberating process as an actor. I am sure the audience would enjoy it."
Meanwhile, Karan and Divya have won hearts of audience with their looks and acting. Afsana's voice and Nirmaan's lyrics have impressed fans. Fans called the song a masterpiece, and were all praise for the song and the actors. Take a look at a few tweets, who were all praise for Karan!
Donotknow: For some reason I found this expression as the best impression @kkundrra.
Shobhit Goyal: The way @kkundrra emoted through his eyes and the ending moment when he was falling down & @Divyakitweet was hiding behind & crying brought tears in everyone's eyes. The ending reminded me of the @iamsrk sir Raees movie ending 😇😇.
Cassie: The song is legit beautiful. Lyrics, vocal and acting superb. @kkundrra his eyes are enough to gain all the attention. I'm speechless with his performance.
@Kkforlife9: It's a masterpiece ❤️ versatile actor Karan Kundrra.
Meanwhile, Karan is busy shooting for Lock Upp and Colors' show Dance Deewane Juniors. It is being said that he has several projects including films in his kitty.