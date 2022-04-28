Karan Kundrra On Doing Music Video Bechari With Divya Agarwal: I Had The Best Time Exploring The Character

Karan Kundra and Divya Agarwal's much-awaited music video 'Bechari' sung by Afsana Khan was released yesterday (April 27). The lyrics of the song are penned by Nirmaan. In the song, Karan is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a sultan (Nawaz) while Divya plays the role of his wife Shabo.

Recently, Karan spoke about shooting for the song. He called it different and interesting and said that he had best time exploring the character.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am super thrilled to present Bechari to the audience. It is a complete package, from beautiful music to an exciting storyline!"



He further added, "I had the best time exploring the character for the music video because it is something that I haven't done before. Working on him and capturing his beats with Divya Agarwal was a liberating process as an actor. I am sure the audience would enjoy it."

Meanwhile, Karan and Divya have won hearts of audience with their looks and acting. Afsana's voice and Nirmaan's lyrics have impressed fans. Fans called the song a masterpiece, and were all praise for the song and the actors. Take a look at a few tweets, who were all praise for Karan!

Donotknow: For some reason I found this expression as the best impression @kkundrra.

Shobhit Goyal: The way @kkundrra emoted through his eyes and the ending moment when he was falling down & @Divyakitweet was hiding behind & crying brought tears in everyone's eyes. The ending reminded me of the @iamsrk sir Raees movie ending 😇😇.

Cassie: The song is legit beautiful. Lyrics, vocal and acting superb. @kkundrra his eyes are enough to gain all the attention. I'm speechless with his performance.

@Kkforlife9: It's a masterpiece ❤️ versatile actor Karan Kundrra.

Meanwhile, Karan is busy shooting for Lock Upp and Colors' show Dance Deewane Juniors. It is being said that he has several projects including films in his kitty.