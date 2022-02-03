Karan Kundrra On His Wedding Plans With Tejasswi Prakash: I Am Hoping That Everything Goes Fine

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved Bigg Boss 15 couples on social media. The duo came close in the BB 15 house and started dating each other since then. In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi and Karan were often seen getting cosy with each other. Moreover, Tejasswi was also seen showing her possessiveness towards Kundrra.

After the end of Bigg Boss 15, TejRan fans are eager to know more about their relationship status. Reports about their marriage are also doing the rounds in the tinsel town. Amidst all, Karan Kundrra recently had a candid chat with Spotboye, in which he opened up about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash and her possessiveness towards him.

While speaking about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra said, "We are in a very serious relationship and we have figured out that after coming out of Bigg Boss 15. When we both were on the show we were scared, we did not know how we both would react in the outside world. When you are on the show, where you have only each other to rely on, you get close to each other. There were thoughts in my mind that what will happen when we will go out of the house, but thankfully we are getting closer. We are getting stronger with our relationship and we are trying to spend maximum time together. So, I am hoping that everything goes fine. Both the families have already approved our relationship. That says all."

Karan also loves Tejasswi's possessive nature and praises her outspoken nature. He said, "I love the way she is possessive about me. She will fight the entire world for me and she is quite vocal about it. Isse zyada aur ladke ko aur kya chahiye hota hai. She also knows that I am extremely possessive about her and sometimes she intentionally teases me so that I show my possessive side as I am a very 'shant' type. I think we both share very cute chemistry with each other. I don't have any problem with her getting possessive, in fact, I love it."

Looks like Karan Kundrra is madly in love with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple was recently hanging out together in Mumbai. The actress has already started shooting for Naagin 6, in which Simba Nagpal is playing the lead role.