Karan Kundrra On Overwhelming Response For His & Divya's Music Video Bechari: I Feel Blessed & Humble

Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal's music video 'Bechari' was released recently. The song received overwhelming response from viewers. It crossed more than 15 Million hits on YouTube within just 48 hours of its release. Karan recently spoke about the massive success of the song and said that he feels blessed and humble looking at the reactions.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "There is nothing more gratifying than watching the audience love your work. I feel blessed and humble looking at the reactions."

He added, "It was a challenging character to play because we had to capture an entire journey in a few minutes. But I enjoyed every bit of the process."

Karan, who was seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the song, impressed viewers. His acting and expressions in Bechari won accolades from fans. His chemistry with Divya was also loved by viewers.

Karan is currently busy hosting Colors TV's dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He is also seen as a jailor in Lock Upp. However, it is being said that he might be replaced by Shehnaaz as he is busy with his other commitments.

The actor also has several other projects in his kitty. He has an untitled film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda, and Khatra Khatra with Jacqueline Fernandez.